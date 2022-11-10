This weekend, Westminster College will host a pair of tipoff tournaments to commence the 2022-23 cage campaign.
Westminster’s women will host the “Teammates for Life” tipoff tourney at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium/Ron Galbreath Court.
The Titans take on Kalamazoo on Saturday at 4 p.m., preceded by the Manchester vs. Mount Union contest at 2 p.m. The tourney continues Sunday with the consolation contest and title tilt at 1 and 3 p.m., respectively.
Westminster men’s squad will host the annual Buzz Ridl Classic.
On Friday at 8 p.m. the Titans take on Southern Virginia University. That game will be preceded by the Thiel College vs. Penn State Shenango contest at 6 p.m.
On Saturday at 6 p.m. Westminster welcomes Penn State Shenango while Thiel takes on Southern Virginia earlier that afternoon as part of a quadruple-header.
Westminster head coach Kevin Siroki said regarding his Titans, “The team is excited for the lights to come on for REAL starting on Friday night in the opening of the Buzz Ridl Classic versus Southern Virginia.
“We have had a great preseason and now are ready to see if we can carry that momentum over into the regular season. Our return(ing players) have done a great job mentoring the new guys to our program, so I’m excited to see the young guys perform.”
