NEW WILMINGTON - Westminster College inducted six new members into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame as its Class of 2023 Friday night. The dinner and celebratory ceremony was held in the Witherspoon Room of the McKelvey Campus Center.
Members of the Class of 2023 include former Titan greats Matt Bendig '88 (football, track & field) of Greenville, Steven Brooks '15 (swimming & diving) of Kent, Ohio, Michael Killian '89 (soccer) of Sewickley, Pa., Erin Hinks Tack '06 (volleyball) of Hagerstown, Md., David (Rick) Sewall '65 (baseball) of Haddenfield, N,.J., and Jessie Szakacs Daly '12 (volleyball) of Lakewood, Ohio.
The Class of 2023 will be permanently recognized within the Titan Sports Hall of Fame installation in the Huey Heritage Center, located in Memorial Field House. This year's class will also be introduced during the football game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Thiel College.
Matthew J. Bendig
Class of 1988
Hometown: Greenville
High School: Greenville High School
Major: History
Sports: Football, Track and Field
Bendig spent four years with the football program and two years with the track and field program. A four-year letter winner and three-year starter, he was a key contributor with the 1987 team that finished 9-2. Bendig, a consistent and technically sound defensive end, was named to the Pittsburgh Press All-District Second Team following the 1987 season after posting 55 tackles and five pass breakups. He totaled 282 career tackles and helped the program post a 25-11-1 record during his time in New Wilmington. Bendig competed in the javelin and was a qualifier for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championships in 1985, which were hosted by Hillsdale College, but was unable to compete due to injury.
Steven Brooks
Class of 2015
Hometown: Boardman, Ohio
High School: Boardman High School
Major: Business Administration
Sports: Swimming and Diving
Brooks, a two-time team captain, earned four letters with the swimming and diving program. He was a two-time national qualifier, earning Honorable Mention All-American citations in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke at the 2015 NCAA Division III Championships in Shenandoah, Texas, after placing 10th in the 200 backstroke with a school-record time of 1 minute, 47.78 seconds and 11th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.9). Brooks also competed in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke at the 2014 national championships. A four-time All-PAC selection, he earned First Team in his final three seasons and claimed three-straight Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Swimmer of the Year awards from 2013 to 2015. Brooks was a seven-time PAC individual champion, winning three-straight titles in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, and competed as a member of nine PAC championship relays. He was named Honorable Mention All-American by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches of America (CSCAA) in 2015. He was a key contributor to PAC team titles in both 2013 and 2015. Brooks owns individual school records in the 50 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke and is a member of the school-record 200 medley and 400 medley relays.
Michael Killian
Class of 1989
Hometown: Allison Park, Pennsylvania
High School: Hampton High School
Majors: International Politics, French
Sport: Soccer
Killian, a goalkeeper, was a three-year letter winner with the soccer program and was a member of Westminster's first varsity team in 1986. He was named a team captain as a junior and senior and earned Western Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Soccer Conference (WPISC) Honorable Mention recognition in 1998. As a junior, Killian was selected to play in the WPISC North-South All-Star Game. In 1992 he played professionally in Arequipa, Peru with Sportivo Huracán before signing with the Pittsburgh Stingers, an indoor team that played in the Continental Indoor Soccer League (CISL), for the 1994 and 1995 seasons.
Erin Tack
Class of 2006
Hometown: Warren, Ohio
High School: Mineral Ridge High School
Major: Psychology
Sport: Volleyball
Tack, a four-year starter and three-time All-PAC selection, was an outside hitter with the volleyball program. She earned First Team All-PAC as a junior and senior after claiming Second Team All-PAC as a sophomore. Tack was a first-year starter on the 2022 PAC championship team, Westminster's first-ever title as a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference. Tack posted some of her top performances in big matches: she had 13 kills in No. 3 Westminster's 3-1 upset win over No. 2 Washington & Jefferson College in the semifinals of the 2003 championship tournament and totaled 23 kills in 2004 to help the No. 2 Titans earn a four-set semifinal victory over the No. 3 Presidents. She was voted a team captain and team most valuable player as a senior. Tack ranks in the program's top 10 in career kills (1,325) and career service aces (143).
Rick Sewall
Class of 1965
Hometown: New Wilmington, Pennsylvania
High School: Wilmington High School
Major: Mathematics
Sport: Baseball
Sewall, a four-year letter winner with the baseball program, was the ace of the pitching staff throughout his final three seasons and helped lead Westminster to the West Penn Conference (WPC) Championship in each of his four seasons. He won at least five games as a starter in each of his final three seasons and totaled over 20 career victories. Sewall's earned-run average (ERA) also led the staff in two of his final three seasons. In 1963 he fired a pair of two-hitters, one against Grove City College and the other against Saint Vincent College, and finished the year with a 0.94 ERA. An honor student, Sewall was an active leader with a variety of civic organizations both on campus and in the community. Sewall was elected team captain and president of the Titan Varsity W All-Sports Organization as a senior. In 1965 Sewall was honored as the first-ever recipient of the NAIA's Gene Waldron Memorial Award as the nation's top student-athlete in baseball, given for athletic ability in baseball, academic achievement and good citizenship. A national award, it was presented at the NAIA World Series at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph, Missouri. Following his graduation from Westminster, Sewall served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War (1968-69).
Jessie Daly
Class of 2012
Youngstown, Ohio
Liberty High School
Major: Elementary, Special Education
Sport: Volleyball
Daly, a three-time All-PAC First Team selection with the volleyball program, remains one of the top setters in school history. Recognized as a member of the PAC's 60th Anniversary Team in 2014, she ranks second in program history with 3,309 assists: just the third Westminster player to total over 3,000 career assists. Daly finished among the top four PAC assist leaders in each of her final three seasons. She appeared in 33 matches as a freshman and was second on the team in assists (478), helping Westminster net its second-straight Presidents' Athletic Conference title. She served as a co-captain as both a junior and senior. Daly added 539 career kills, 1,245 career digs and 124 career service aces.
