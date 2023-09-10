NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College men’s soccer team opened its 2023 home slate Sunday afternoon, falling to Carnegie Mellon University 1-0 at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Carnegie Mellon improved to 3-1. After the loss Westminster is now 0-1-3.
Ethan Vertal scored his third goal of the season in the 40th minute off of a Brendan Schonwetter assist.
Graduate student Jad Jadallah totaled six saves for Westminster.
Carnegie Mellon owned a 17-9 advantage in shots and a 7-1 edge in shots on goal. Westminster totaled 12 corner kicks to Carnegie Mellon’s six.
Westminster will travel to Kane Area High School to face the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
