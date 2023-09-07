WOOSTER, Ohio — The Westminster College men’s soccer program played to a scoreless draw at The College of Wooster Thursday evening.
Westminster is 0-0-3 this season. Wooster is now 0-1-2. Thursday’s scoreless draw was Westminster’s second this fall.
Graduate student Jad Jadallah made five saves in the shutout. It was the eighth shutout of his career.
Wooster finished with a 16-4 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. Wooster had nine corner kicks to Westminster’s three.
THIEL
• Women’s Soccer — Thiel went on the road and blanked the Penn-State Beaver Nittany Lions, 7-0, on Wednesday in Monaca.
The seven goals scored are the most goals scored in a match since a 7-1 win against Bethany during the 2020-2021 season.
The Tomcats broke the deadlock just eight minutes into the match after Jenna Murrey got her first goal of the day.
Kaleigh Atkins doubled the Tomcats lead just seven minutes later, before Allie Kidder gave the Tomcats a three-goal advantage four minutes after Atkin’s goal.
In the 33rd minute, Murrey scored her second goal of the night, before Kidder got her second goal of the night to give the Tomcats a 5-0 lead heading into halftime.
Just over 20 minutes into the second half, Murrey completed her hat trick, the first of her career. Jordan Jennings then scored her first goal as a Tomcat six minutes later to finish the scoring for the Tomcats.
Murrey recorded three goals and an assist, while Kidder recorded two goals. Bailey Fritz also recorded two assists.
The Tomcats outshot the Lions 40-5, including 25-3 shots on goal.
• Women’s Volleyball — The Tomcats lost a pair of non-conference matches Wednesday to the Grove City Wolverines and Allegheny Gators.
Grove City won 3-0 by set scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-20. Arin Delattre led Thiel’s attack with seven kills while also contributing three blocks. Daisy Jenness tallied six kills, four digs and two blocks while Erica Gregory recorded eight digs, five kills and three blocks. Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) registered 13 assists and six digs.
Allegheny won 3-0 by set scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-14. Emma Buchta paced the Tomcats against the Gators with five kills.
