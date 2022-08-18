NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – With Westminster College’s football team, a week-plus into preseason camp, Head Coach Scott Benzel eagerly anticipates his Titans’ test with John Carroll University. Sunday’s scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. at Austintown-Fitch High.
“I’m extremely excited about our joint practice/scrimmage Sunday at Austintown Fitch” Benzel began. “John Carroll is traditionally a Division III powerhouse that will expose our players to the type of team that will be competing for a playoff spot in the very rugged OAC (Ohio Athletic) Conference.”
Westminster went 8-3 a year ago and won its second straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown. The Titans have been touted as the preseason pick by coaches and media to annex another championship this season.
John Carroll is coming off a 7-3 campaign in Rick Finotti’s last season at the helm, and the 2022 Blue Streaks are ranked 30th in the College Football America Yearbook preseason poll. JCU will visit perennial PAC power Washington & Jefferson College for its Sept. 3 opener. Drew Nystrom is serving as interim head coach for the coming campaign – the centennial season for John Carroll University’s football program – while Westminster will journey across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to meet Delaware Valley College that same afternoon.
“With Delaware Valley as our opener it was extremely important for our team and staff to get used to the physicality and speed that they are going to see in our opener,” Benzel assessed. “The fact that (the scrimmage) will be in Youngstown makes it even more exciting. TJ Parker, the head coach at Fitch, was a former coach on our staff here at Westminster, so that adds an extra special touch to it. We want to get some good work against great competition and get out healthy. That’s the goal.”
Benzel also has been buoyed by the addition of approximately 40 newcomers to his program, which now numbers about 120 players.
“We are very excited about the 40 new players that have joined our team,” began Benzel (56-24, 70%), entering his 9th season as Titans’ taskmaster. “Overall, it’s a solid group that has really helped add depth and competitiveness to our team.
“On both the offensive and defensive fronts we will have multiple guys playing some significant time this year,” Benzel explained. “Typically, that is a challenge, but our coaches have done a great job of identifying and bringing in college-ready big people, which is very exciting.
“We fully expect about six-to-eight guys to contribute right away. Josh Elm, a transfer from Clarion, has quickly moved into our two-deep at defensive tackle. Joining Elm on defense has been a host of young linebackers that will compete moving forward. (Also), Bible, Sleva, Waters, and Jennings have gotten a lot of reps so far. The secondary is very experienced and deep, but Dashawn Elliot has all the tools, and is going to emerge at some point in the future.
“As previously mentioned, two names on the offensive line that have moved into the two-deep have been Gage Dlugonski (Grove City High) and Dante Compagni,” Benzel added. “Both have the physical tools to help right away; they just need more reps and gain experience. We also got a transfer running back from Butler University – Evan Lewis – who has shown that he can grasp our offensive system and adds depth and versatility. Our receiving core has a lot of competition this camp. Royal-Eiland, Newhouse-Godine, Fryer, Oquendo, and Beechy have all made plays so far in camp.
Westminster will be bolstered by the return of 19 starters – including all 11 on defense led by linebacker Ian Barr and Brayden Thimons. Both were accorded D3football.com All-American honors a year ago.
Quarterback Cole Konieczka orchestrates the offense that also includes returning running back Ryan Gomes and leading wide receiver Ty Eilam (Sharon High).
