NEW WILMINGTON - Westminster College junior Jess Fatigati finished as the runner-up in the 100 meters and was third in the 200 meters Saturday afternoon at the Westminster Invitational.
The unscored, 12-team event was held at Memorial Field inside Harold Burry Stadium.
Fatigati registered a time of 12.72 seconds in the 100 and a time of 26.27 in the 200.
Senior Emma Rudolph won the pole vault after clearing 3.81 meters (12-06). Junior Madison Conley finished in third place (3.46m, 11-04.25) in the event.
Freshman Shelby Rambo was the runner-up in the discus with a top throw of 37.11 meters (121-09). She was also 13th in the shot put (10.02m, 32-10.50).
Graduate student Erynn Daubenmire was third in the javelin with a throw of 37.28 meters (122-04).
Sophomore Lexi Shiderly finished third in the shot put with a best throw of 12.54 meters (41-01.75). She was also 18th in the discus (25.50m, 83-08).
Junior Breannda Davis finished in third place in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.48), was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.18) and was eighth in the triple jump (10.31m, 33-10).
Freshman Abigail Painter and junior Caitlyn Goodrich finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 400 meters. Painter posted a time of 1:03.82 while Goodrich finished with a time of 1:04.15.
The 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays both finished second.
The 4x100 relay, made up of Conley, Rudolph, Davis and Fatigati, finished with a time of 49.44
The 4x400 relay posted a time of 4;08.65. Members of the relay included Fatigati, Goodrich, Painter and Davis.
Westminster will travel to Pittsburgh on Thursday to participate in the Carnegie Mellon University Last Chance. Events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
NEW WILMINGTON - Westminster College senior Jacob Patton won the 110-meter hurdles and finished as the runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles Saturday afternoon at the Westminster Invitational.
Patton posted a winning time of 15.04 seconds in the 110 hurdles and a time of 53.87 in the 400 hurdles.
Graduate student Ryan Beard was the runner-up in the 200 meters with a time of 21.98.
Junior Anthony Kamenski finished third in the 110 hurdles (15.68) and fourth in the 400 hurdles (54.91).
Senior Deondre McKeever tied for fourth in the high jump (1.85m, 6-00.75) and was sixth in the long jump (6.18m, 20-03.25).
Senior Hunter Linhart was sixth in the discus (36.68m, 126-11) and eighth in the shot put (12.90m, 42-03.75).
The 4x100-meter relay finished first with a time of 43.21. Members of the relay included McKeever, Beard, Kamenski and Patton.
The 4x400-meter relay was second with a time of 3:21.77. Relay members included Kamenski, Beard, freshman Max Dailey and Patton. The time tops the PAC performance list.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
NEW WILMINGTON - The Westminster College women's tennis team earned an 8-1 non-conference victory over Juniata College Saturday afternoon.
Westminster improved to 16-5 this season while Juniata fell to 0-9.
Sophomores Gia Francisco and Emma Sukal won 8-1 at No. 1 singles. Senior Sabrina Slagle and freshman Christine Rossi registered an 8-1 win at No. 2 singles while sophomore Ryleigh Valone and junior Caroline Fox picked up a win by forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
At No. 2 singles Fox won 6-0, 6-0. Valone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles while senior Ashley Biddle (Grove City High) scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. Sophomore Taylor Dlugozima (Wilmington High) and freshman Grace Askey won by forfeit at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
Westminster concluded its spring season with Saturday's win. Last fall Westminster advanced to the semifinal round of the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament before falling to eventual league champion Allegheny College.
MEN'S TENNIS
NEW WILMINGTON - The Titans were dealt a 5-4 non-conference loss Saturday afternoon by Juniata College.
Juniata improved to 4-5 overall while Westminster slipped to 2-6.
Juniata won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Junior Jacob Mack and sophomore Dylan Weiss won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Mack earned a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles while Weiss posted an 0-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6 victory at No. 5 singles. Freshman Ryan Crissman picked up an 8-1 win at the No. 6 singles spot.
Westminster is scheduled to return to PAC play Tuesday against Geneva College with matches to begin at 4 p.m.
