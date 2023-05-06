NEW WILMINGTON - The Westminster College softball team defeated Geneva College 5-0 in its first elimination game of the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament Saturday, but fell to defending conference champion Waynesburg University 6-3 in the day's first title game.
Westminster concluded its season with a 29-13 record. It was the program's fifth time serving as host of the league's championship tournament.
Graduate student Madison Brown, senior Mackenzie Latess and junior Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) were named to the PAC's all-tournament team prior to the trophy presentation.
Game 1: Westminster 5, Geneva 0 - Malczak staked Westminster to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a grand slam. Senior shortstop Alexis Yates led off with a single. Senior center fielder Brooke Atkins and senior left fielder Ashley Wire had back-to-back singles before Malczak's one-out grand slam. It was her second home run of the season.
Yates led off the fifth with a single and later scored on a throwing error.
Brown allowed four hits and struck out three in the complete game shutout, her sixth of the season.
Yates, Atkins and Wire had mult-hit games out of the first, second and third spots in the batting order. Yates was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Atkins and Wire both went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Malczak's four RBIs were a career high.
Game 2: Waynesburg 6, Westminster 3 - Waynesburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Ella Brookman's two-out, two-run double. Leading 2-0 after four innings Grace Higgins led off the fifth with a solo home to push the Yellow Jackets' lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the fifth Yates drilled a two-out RBI double to center that scored sophomore Danielle Teasdale, who was pinch running for Brown after she led off the inning with a single.
Brookman's two-out RBI single gave Waynesburg a 4-1 lead before Sydney Senay's two-run double extended the lead to 6-1.
Yates singled in senior right fielder Emma Gurley, who led off the seventh with a single. Freshman third baseman Elliana Hsieh doubled and later scored on a Latess RBI single.
Both teams has 11 hits in Saturday's title game.
Yates went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Latess was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Brown went 2-for-3.
