WAYNESBURG, Pa. - The Westminster College softball program earned a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) split at Waynesburg University Saturday afternoon and locked up the top seed in next week's championship tournament.
Waynesburg scored a 6-0 Game 1 victory, while Westminster rallied to post a 3-1 win in Game 2.
Westminster wrapped up the regular season with a 27-11 overall record and a 16-4 conference record. Waynesburg finished the regular season 26-8 overall and 15-5 in the PAC.
The two-day championship tournament will be played next Friday-Saturday, May 5-6 in New Wilmington, with the six-team tournament getting underway Monday. The play-in series will be hosted by No. 4 Geneva College (21-15, 14-6 PAC), with No. 5 Grove City College (21-14, 13-7 PAC) and No. 6 Saint Vincent College (22-14, 12-8 PAC) playing an elimination game at 3 p.m. in Beaver Falls. The Grove City-Saint Vincent winner will meet Geneva at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to Friday's double-elimination portion of the championship tournament.
Third-seeded Allegheny College (24-10, 14-6 PAC) and No. 2 Waynesburg (26-8, 15-5 PAC) will play the opening game Friday at 10 a.m. Top-seeded Westminster and Monday's play-in series winner will square off in the second opening-round game at 12 p.m. The losers of Friday's opening-round tilts will meet in elimination Game E at 2 p.m., followed by the winners of the two opening-round games (Game F) facing off at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the winner of Game E will meet the loser of Game F in an 11 a.m. elimination game for the right to play for the conference title against the Game F winner at 1 p.m. If both teams have one loss at that point, the "if necessary" game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Game 1: The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the first and added two runs in both the third and the sixth innings. It was just the third time Westminster was shut out this season.
Senior left fielder Ashley Wire was 2-for-3. Sophomore catcher Mia Meholick went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Graduate student Madison Brown allowed six runs (3 earned) on nine hits with six strikeouts in six innings. She fell to 11-7 this season with the loss.
Game 2: Westminster secured the No. 1 seed in the championship tournament for the second-straight year with Saturday's game two win. Junior Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) ran her season record to 14-3 after allowing one run (unearned) on five hits with a pair of strikeouts in the complete-game victory. She was 14-3 in 2022.
Senior shortstop Alexis Yates went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and run scored.
Westminster scored single runs in the third, the fourth and fifth innings. Yates' RBI double scored freshman third baseman Elliana Hsieh, who led off the third with a double. In the fourth senior right fielder Emma Gurley delived a two-out, RBI single that scored Latess, who doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Yates scored on a wild pitch in the fifth after singling.
Waynesburg scored its only run of game two in the sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.