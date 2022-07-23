NEW ORLEANS, La. – All-Region honorees for the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field season were announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) with Westminster having 11 men and 5 women All-Region Mid-Atlantic selections, the most total in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their event in their respective region. In addition, each member of a region's top-3 relay team was selected for the distinction.
For the men, seniors Amon Sams, Jacob Patton, and junior Shamar Love all earned All-Region honors in three different events. Sams and Love both qualified in the 100 and 200, while Patton qualified in the 110 and 400 hurdles. Sams, Patton, and Love were also part of the 4x100-meter relay who had an All-Region time. Completing the relay team was senior Ryan Beard. Rounding out All-Region honors for the men was sophomore Joseph Kurelowech in the pole vault.
Graduate student Megan Parker (Mercer High) led the way for the women earning All-Region honors in both shot put and discus. Also earning All-Region nods were senior Erynn Daubenmire (javelin), junior Emma Rudolph (pole vault), and sophomore Jessica Fatigati (100).
