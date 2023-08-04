EW WILMINGTON — Westminster College will induct six new members into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 during a special ceremony in early September.
Members of the Class of 2023 include former Titan greats Matt Bendig ‘88 (football, track & field) of Greenville, Steven Brooks ‘15 (swimming & diving) of Kent, Ohio, Michael Killian ‘89 (soccer) of Sewickley, Pa., Erin Hinks Tack ‘06 (volleyball) of Hagerstown, Md., David (Rick) Sewall ‘65 (baseball) of Haddenfield, N,.J., and Jessie Szakacs Daly ‘12 (volleyball) of Lakewood, Ohio.
The members of the Class of 2023 will be permanently recognized within the Titan Sports Hall of Fame installation in the Huey Heritage Center, located in Memorial Field House.
The Class of 2023 will be inducted during a dinner and celebratory ceremony Friday, Sept. 8 at the McKelvey Campus Center. This year’s class will also be introduced during the football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, against Thiel College.
• Bendig spent four years with the football program and two years with the track and field program. A four-year letter winner and three-year starter, he was a key contributor with the 1987 team that finished 9-2.
Bendig, a consistent and technically sound defensive end, was named to the Pittsburgh Press All-District Second Team after the 1987 season after posting 55 tackles and five pass breakups. He totaled 282 career tackles and helped the program go 25-11-1 during his time in New Wilmington.
He competed in the javelin and was a qualifier for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championships in 1985, which were hosted by Hillsdale College, but was unable to compete due to injury.
• Brooks, a two-time team captain, earned four letters with the swimming and diving program. He was a two-time national qualifier, earning Honorable Mention All-American citations in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke at the 2015 NCAA Division III Championships in Shenandoah, Texas, after placing 10th in the 200 backstroke with a school-record time of 1 minute, 47.78 seconds and 11th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.9). Brooks also completed the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke at the 2014 national championships.
A four-time All-PAC selection, he earned First Team in his final three seasons and claimed three-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Swimmer of the Year awards from 2013 to 2015.
Brooks was a seven-time PAC individual champion, winning three-straight titles in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, and competed as a member of nine PAC championship relays. He was named Honorable Men1tion All-American by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches of America (CSCAA) in 2015. He was a key contributor to PAC team titles in both 2013 and 2015.
Brooks owns individual school records in the 50 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke and is a member of the school-record 200 medley and 400 medley relays.
• Killian, a goalkeeper, was a three-year letter winner with the soccer program and was a member of Westminster’s first varsity team in 1986. He was named a team captain as a junior and senior and earned Western Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Soccer Conference (WPISC) Honorable Mention recognition in 1998. As a junior, Killian was selected to play in the WPISC North-South All-Star Game.
In 1992 he played professionally in Arequipa, Peru with Sportivo Huracán before signing with the Pittsburgh Stingers, an indoor team that played in the Continental Indoor Soccer League (CISL), for the 1994 and 1995 seasons.
• Tack, a four-year starter and three-time All-PAC selection, was an outside hitter with the volleyball program. She earned First Team All-PAC as a junior and senior after claiming Second Team All-PAC as a sophomore.
Tack was a first-year starter on the 2022 PAC championship team, Westminster’s first-ever title as a member of the league. She had 13 kills in No. 3 Westminster’s 3-1 upset win over No. 2 Washington & Jefferson College in the semifinals of the 2003 championship tournament and totaled 23 kills in 2004 to help the No. 2 Titans earn a four-set semifinal victory over the No. 3 Presidents.
She was voted a team captain and team most valuable player as a senior. Tack ranks in the program’s top 10 in career kills (1,325) and career service aces (143).
• Sewall, a four-year letterwinner with the baseball program, was the ace of the pitching staff throughout his final three seasons and helped lead Westminster to the West Penn Conference (WPC) Championship in each of his four seasons.
He won at least five games as a starting pitcher in each of his final three seasons and totaled over 20 career victories. Sewall’s earned-run average (ERA) also led the staff in two of his final three seasons.
In 1963 he fired a pair of two-hitters, one against Grove City College and the other against Saint Vincent College, and finished the year with a 0.94 ERA.
An honor student, Sewall was an active leader with a variety of civic organizations on campus and in the community. Sewall was elected team captain and president of the Titan Varsity W All-Sports Organization as a senior.
In 1965 Sewall was honored as the first-ever recipient of the NAIA’s Gene Waldron Memorial Award as the nation’s top student-athlete in baseball, given for athletic ability in baseball, academic achievement and good citizenship. A national award, it was presented at the NAIA World Series at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Following his graduation from Westminster, Sewall served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War (1968-69).
• Daly, a three-time All-PAC First Team selection with the volleyball program, remains one of the best setters in school history.
Recognized as a member of the PAC’s 60th Anniversary Team in 2014, she ranks second in program history with 3,309 assists — just the third Westminster player to total over 3,000 career assists. Daly finished was among the top four PAC assists leaders in each of her last three seasons.
She appeared in 33 matches as a freshman and finished second on the team in assists (478), helping Westminster net its 2nd straight PAC title.
She served as a co-captain as both a junior and senior. Daly added 539 career kills, 1,245 career digs and 124 career service aces.
