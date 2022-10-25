NEW WILMINGTON — There is a certain Shenango Valley flavor to the 2022 Westminster College football team. Led by Brice Butler and Tylon Eilam, a half-dozen ‘Valley natives have contributed to the Titans.
Westminster will visit Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference 1 p.m. matinee this Saturday. Both teams are 3-2 in the circuit and 4-3 overall. Including Westminster’s win at Grove City and a Homecoming triumph over Thiel, the Titans have taken their last two tilts.
Veteran Titans’ taskmaster Scott Benzel is well aware of the fertile fields when recruiting from Sharon, Farrell and the remainder of the Shenango Valley, acknowledging,
“We always want to make it a priority to recruit players in our area. The talent and the level of coaching in the area is outstanding. I think having players see other local players competing and doing well helps us with that recruiting pitch.
“We really were fortunate with having coaches on or staff tied to the area,” Benzel continued, noting, “Nick Marmo and Michael Bongivengo from New Castle, Dylan Hogue (Sharpsville), and previously having Jarrett Samuels (Farrell) gave us a big leg-up in recruiting.”
In the recent game against Grove City, Eilam (Sharon High) ended with six catches for a game-high 101 yards, including a 48-yard connection with quarterback Tyler McGowan that set up a score. Additionally, Butler (Farrell High), a sophomore safety, pilfered his PAC-leading fourth pass of the season – third in as many games.
A year ago Eilam, a junior wide receiver, produced a 60-catch, 835-yard, eight-TD season, while Butler boasted a handful of interceptions, including a 100-yard Pick-Six in a win over Case Western Reserve University.
This season the 5-foot-8, 140-pound Eilam is Westminster’s leading receiver (24 catches, 366 yards, 15.3 per-catch, three TDs), while Butler has intercepted four passes, including a 77-yard Pick-Six against Washington & Jefferson College. Butler also serves as the Titans’ punt-return specialist.
“Ty and Corte (Williams) have been starting for us for the last two years,” Benzel noted. “Ty is just a tremendous playmaker and finds ways to make big plays. Brice Butler has a chance to be our next All-American. He is such a natural ‘ball-hawk.’ He made an impact almost immediately when he got here. He is really growing into a leader and is starting to understand his craft and position. Coach (Jared) Heck has done a great job with him, teaching him the details of being our ‘center fielder.’ (And) his skills as a punt-returner is a big weapon for us, as well.”
Another trio of Sharon High products – juniors Marcel Smith-Austin, Williams and Lane Voytik – have contributed for the Titans, the 5-11, 170-pound Smith-Austin as a receiver, and the 5-10, 170-pound Williams as a defensive back. Listed as a quarterback, the 6-foot, 190-pound versatile Voytik saw some time at running back in Westminster’s win over Thiel. He’s also served as a holder on place-kicks.
“Corte has found a home at cornerback,” Benzel noted. “He is starting to really grow in that position, and his combination of athleticism and size is ideal in our scheme. Marcel and Lane are key contributors, and both have been great leaders on and off the field for us.”
Also listed on the Titans’ roster is Anthony Jackson, a 5-9, 190-pound running back and a first-year player from Farrell High.
While Westminster College is situated in rural northwestern Pennsylvania and in close proximity to northeast Ohio, the Titans’ tradition-rich, proud program is a mecca for media in the midst of the Pittsburgh and Cleveland markets.
Benzel noted, “The other positive thing is, we get a great deal of coverage and obviously it’s easy for family and people in the community to come out and see our guys play every Saturday.”
Serving as spokesman for his Shenango Valley Titans’ teammates Eilam summarized, “I think it’s a great thing for kids around here to come to Westminster. Having the local guys together, I think, is just perfect.”
