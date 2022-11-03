NEW WILMINGTON — Having faced some of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference’s top offenses thus far this season, there will be no rest for the weary when Westminster College football team welcomes Case Western Reserve University.
Saturday’s Senior Day matinee will kick off at 1 p.m. at Harold Burry Stadium/Memorial Field.
PAC Offensive Player of the Week Drew Saxton sparks the Spartans (5-1 PAC, 6-2 overall), orchestrating an offense averaging 32.8 points and 417.9 yards-per-game.
“On offense, it starts with the quarterback. He is in total command and seems to anticipate defensive coverages and pressures as well as anyone we face,” Westminster Head Coach Scott Benzel began in assessing Saxton. “He has great scrambling ability, and relies on spreading the ball out.”
Saxton paces the PAC, having passed for 1,721 yards and 13 touchdowns on 68.9% accuracy (144 completions in 209 attempts). He has been intercepted just 3 times, making for an efficiency rating of 155.7
In last week’s win at Allegheny College Saxton spun 4 Spartans’ TDs – his second straight 4-TD passing performance and 12th of his collegiate career.
Saxton’s top targets include Ethan Dahlem (33 receptions, 513 yards, 15.5 per-catch, 5 TDs), Noah Coyne (32-455, 14.7, 6 TDs), Riley Knurek (34-417, 12.3, 1 TD) and Michael Wojkowski (15-194, 12.9).
CWRU averages 265.9 yards passing per game. But the Spartans’ ground game generates 152 yards, led by Antonio Orsini (125 carries, 618 yards, 4.9 per-carry, 7 TDs), Ian Kipp (43-178, 5.1, 1 TD), and Gage Duesler (43-178, 4.1, 6 TDs).
“The skills (players) are in the right places and do not make mistakes,” Benzel observed. “Up front, the line has a veteran group that will play both zone and gap scheme coverages well.”
Defensively, Westminster has weathered every challenge thus far this season as the Titans have permitted just 12.4 ppg. and 223.7 ypg. (93.4 rushing; 130.3 passing). Led by sophomore safety Brice Butler (Farrell High) who has pilfered 5 passes including a pair of Pick-Six gems, the Titans turn over teams.
Seven seniors – end Brayden Thimons, linebackers Nicholas Treloar, Ian Barr, Jarred Kohl, tackle Tyree Reeder, and safety Luca Botti have blended together to form a unit that is stingy on all three levels.
Thimons (12.5 tackles-for-loss, including 6 quarterback sacks), Treloar (50 tackles, including 19 solos) Barr (5.5 TFL, 3 pass break-ups, 1 interception), Reeder (9.5 TFL, 4 sacks), Kohl (2 sacks), and Botti (6 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions), along with junior end Daniel Thimons have been outstandings individually and collectively. Daniel Thimons has contributed 7 TFL, including 4.5 sacks.
Westminster’s offense has been led by first-year southpaw signal-caller Tyler McGowan, senior running back Ryan Gomes, wide-outs Tylon Eilam (Sharon High) and Jalen Washington — a junior and sophomore, respectively — and senior tight end Chevy Dawson.
McGowan has completed 64% of his 89 pass attempts for 623 yards and 7 TDs (3 interceptions), while the ground-gobbling Gomes paces the PAC in yards rushing (108.4/game) having run for 867 yards on 179 totes (5 TDs). Eilam and Washington have hauled in 24 and 21 receptions, respectively, for 15.5 and 13.9 yards/catch and evenly divided a half-dozen TDs.
In last week’s win at Waynesburg Gomes gained a game-high 175 yards, including a 72-yard sprint, and McGowan collaborated with first-year wide receiver Jalen Royal-Eiland, Washington and Dawson for respective 38-, 23- and 7-yard TD tosses. Royal-Eiland ended with a season-high 7-reception, 68-yard performance.
However the Spartans seem as stingy defensively as they are offensively potent. CWRU yields just 18.9 ppg. and 306 ypg. (94.1 rushing; 211.9 passing), led by Gabe Troch, Marco Toth and Sean Torres, with 51, 50 and 49 tackles, respectively. Kaden Tong is 2nd in the PAC in TFL (13.5, including 6.5 sacks), and Toth (9 TFL) and R.J. Ayers have contributed 5.5 and 3.5 sacks, respectively. Colin Schuster and Dominic Sais have split 8 pass break-ups, also.
“Defensively, they operate primarily out of a three-down (linemen) front and have a lot of carry-over year-to-year in play and results,” Benzel assessed. “They pressure you and force offenses to be patient and predictable.”
Also, the Spartans’ special teams “kicking and punting is also well placed, and they rarely mis-hit balls,” Benzel added.
Last season Westminster won at University Heights, Ohio (34-12), rallying from a 6-0 first-quarter deficit by scoring 21 second-stanza points. Butler boasted a 100-yard Pick-Six, Dawson caught a 47-yard TD from Cole Konieczka, and Washington was on the receiving end of a game-high 102 yards. Despite the setback, Saxton scorched the Titans for 317 passing yards, including an 11-yard TD.
It was Westminster’s first win over Case Western Reserve in five all-time meetings.
This season Westminster (4-2, 5-3) has won three consecutive contests, and two of the Titans’ losses have occurred to American Football Coaches’ Assn. Division III Top 25 teams (Delaware Valley University, Carnegie Mellon University), both unbeaten at 8-0 and 9-0, respectively.
“Case is always well-coached (led by 19th-year mentor Greg Debeljak, 131-53, 71.1%) and disciplined,” praised Benzel. “They are also in the hunt for a PAC title (2nd to CMU, which it hosts next week), and will come in motivated.
“They appear to be healthy and hungry to compete, (and) we will need to find a way to make them uncomfortable and try and keep the game close to have a chance,” Benzel concluded.
