TRAFFORD, Pa. - After finishing atop the regular season standings with a 16-4 conference record, Westminster College has earned the top seed and hosting rights for the 2023 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Softball Championship Tournament.
The Titans completed the regular season with a 27-11 overall record and the 16-4 mark in the PAC and will host the double-elimination tournament Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, in New Wilmington.
Westminster also hosted the Tournament last year, but it was Waynesburg University who captured the PAC Championship. The second-seeded Yellow Jackets, who are also the #2 seed in this year's tournament, won their first PAC crown since 1993 with a 3-1 win over Westminster in the title game.
The six-team tournament is scheduled to get underway Monday, May 1 with a play-in series hosted by No. 4 Geneva College (21-15, 14-6 PAC). Fifth-seeded Grove City College (21-14, 13-7 PAC) and #6 Saint Vincent College (22-14, 12-8 PAC) will play in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Monday in Beaver Falls. The winner of that contest will meet No. 4 Geneva at 5 p.m., with that winner advancing to Friday's double-elimination portion of the championship tournament.
Third-seeded Allegheny College (24-10, 14-6 PAC) and No. 2 Waynesburg (26-8, 15-5 PAC) will play the opening game Friday at 10 a.m. Top-seeded Westminster and Monday's play-in series winner will square off in the second opening-round game at noon.
The losers of Friday's opening-round tilts will meet in elimination Game E at 2 p.m., followed by the winners of the two opening-round games (Game F) facing off at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the winner of Game E will meet the loser of Game F in an 11 a.m. elimination game for the right to play for the conference title against the Game F winner at 1 p.m. If both teams have one loss at that point, the "if necessary" game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The winner of this year’s championship tournament title will secure the league's automatic qualifying bid to the Division III Softball Championship, with teams and regional site selections announced on Monday, May 15. Regional round play is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 19-21 and the Super Regionals will be played Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight teams advancing from the Super Regionals will participate in the Division III Championship finals, slated for Thursday-Wednesday, June 1-7 at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.