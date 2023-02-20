GROVE CITY — The sixth-seeded Westminster College women’s basketball team pulled out a 62-58 victory over No. 3 Grove City College in the quarterfinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday night at the Grove City College Arena.
Westminster improved to 16-10 with the win. Grove City fell to 15-11.
On Wednesday, Westminster will travel to No. 2 Saint Vincent College for a 7 p.m. semifinal round matchup with the Bearcats at the Robert S. Carey Student Center in Latrobe. Saint Vincent earned a 56-43 quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Bethany College Monday.
Senior Camden Hergenrother scored a game-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and three asissts to pace Westminster. She finished 9-of-18 from the floor. Junior Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range.
Senior Natalie Murrio chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Junior Katie Fitzpatrick posted a team-best 10 rebounds. It was her eighth game this season with 10 or more rebounds. Senior Lindsay Bell added eight boards.
Grove City senior guard Megan Kallock fired in a team-high 19 points for the third-seeded Wolverines. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski, sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) and freshman guard Emily Garvin all added eight points.
Tied 11-11 after the first period, Westminster outscored Grove City 12-3 over the first 2:50 of the second to grab a 23-14 lead with just over seven minutes to go in the half.
Vincent hit back-to-back three-point field goals to cap the scoring run. Grove City responded with a 10-0 run to go up 24-23 with 6:35 remaining. Kallock had seven points during the stretch.
Murrio’s transition bucket with 3:27 to play put the Titans in front 25-24, but baskets by Emily Garvin and Mara Polczynski pushed the Wolverines’ lead to three, 28-25, with just under two minutes to go.
Hergenrother’s three-pointer with nine seconds left in the half tied things up at 28-28. Vincent and Hergenrother had nine points apiece to lead Westminster at the half. The Titans went 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the three-point line in the first 20 minutes.
In the third, Hergenrother scored 11 early points to help the Titans jump out to a 41-35 lead with 5:45 to go in the period. Freshman Gracie Schill hit a layup with four seconds left in the quarter that ended a Grove City 11-3 scoring run and tied the game at 46-46 heading into the fourth.
A Vincent three-pointer broke a 50-50 deadlock, giving the Titans a 53-50 lead with just under six minutes left in the fourth. A quick 7-0 run extended Westminster’s lead to seven, 60-53, with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. Murrio split free throws on two-straight trips to the line down the stretch to seal the four-point win.
Westminster shot 37.1 percent (23-62) from the floor and hit 6-of-14 (42.9%) three-point tries. The Titans finished with 51-47 edge on the glass.
Grove City will await a possible invitation to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Tournament.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Three area college teams are on the road tonight in PAC quarterfinal matchups. All games tip off at 7 p.m.
Grove City visits Washington & Jefferson, Thiel heads to Geneva College, and Westminster travels to Pittsburgh to face Chatham.
The semifinals are Wednesday and the championship game is on Saturday.
Washington & Jefferson are the defending PAC champs. The Presidents won their 10th league title last season with a 68-63 win over Chatham.
PAC ATHLETES OF WEEK
GROVE CITY
Freshman Alex Mitchell was named PAC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Mitchell repeats as Rookie of the Week after a pair of top five finishes at Saturday’s Mount Union Raider Tune-Up in Alliance, Ohio.
He was the winner in the 400 by breaking the tape in 51.18 seconds and placed fifth in the 200 in a time of 23.23.
WESTMINSTER
Titans’ senior Ryan Beard is the PAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Beard posted three PAC top-three times while competing at Akron’s Al Campbell Invitational on Friday.
He recorded a seventh-place finish in the 200 with an indoor personal-best time of 22.44, which ranks second on the PAC Performance List this winter.
In addition, Beard ran to a 13th-place finish in the 60 with a time of 7.14, which also currently ranks second in the league.
He finished the meet by running the second leg of Westminster’s third-place 4x400-meter relay team in 3:28.23, which currently stands as the conference’s third-fastest time.
• Westminster junior Jess Fatigati is the PAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
At Akron’s Al Campbell Invitational Friday, Fatigati posted a fifth-place finish in the 60 meters with a school-record time of 7.89, currently the top time in the PAC this winter.
She also finished fifth in the 200 with a school-record time of 26.06 seconds. Her time in the 200 ranks second among league competitors this season.
She was the top Division III finisher in both the 60 and 200.
• Titans’ junior Emma Rudolph was named the PAC Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Rudolph scored a fourth-place finish in the pole vault Friday at Akron’s Al Campbell Invitational with an indoor personal record of 3.85 meters (12-7.5).
The mark is the best in the PAC this season and currently ranks fifth in Division III.
