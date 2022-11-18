GREENVILLE — A trio of Westminster College Titans have been named to the 2022 All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s soccer teams, as determined, by vote, of the league’s 11 head coaches.
Led by veteran Titans’ taskmaster Girish Thakar, Westminster won this season’s conference crown via a 2-0 victory over Franciscan University of Steubenville. Westminster advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament, but suffered an opening-round, season-ending setback to perennial power Amherst College (3-0).
Westminster’s Julia Redilla, Sophia Galietta and Morgan Murphy earned All-PAC First-Team laurels, and Murphy was named PAC Newcomer of the Year.
Redilla, a senior midfielder, led the Titans in scoring (11 goals, 3 assists, 25 points), while Galietta, a junior defender, helped provide a wall in front of first-year goalkeeper Murphy; consequently, Westminster outscored opponents, 40-12.
Murphy started all 19 matches, posting a 14-3-2 won-lost ledger and a league-low 0.56 goals-against average. She totaled 82 saves and an .891 save percentage, which ranks 14th in Division III. In 10 regular- season conference contests Murphy went 9-1 with a 0.44 GAA. She also led the PAC with 7 shutouts – 4 in league play.
Murphy was named the championship tournament’s Most Outstanding Player following the Titans’ title tilt shutout of Franciscan, in which she made 12 saves after recording 7 saves and stopping 3 attempts in the shootout during the 1-1 semi-final draw (3-1 OT win) with Chatham on Nov. 2.
A trio of Titans’ sophomores — forward Allie Augustine, defender Gabriella Hunter, and midfielder Natalie Vilchek — were accorded All-PAC Second-Team honors.
Franciscan University sophomore forward Tania Davidson was named PAC Player of the Year, while Franciscan’s 3rd-year Head Coach Sarah Salamida was selected as Coach of the Year.
Davidson is Franciscan’s first PAC Player of the Year. A 2-time All-PAC First-Team selection, Davidson’s 20 goals led the PAC while her 42 points (including 2 assists) were tied for the most in the league. She had 5 game-winning goals, tied for the most among conference players. Davidson paced the PAC with 11 goals and 24 points.
Davidson is currently tied for 11th in total goals scored (20) in NCAA Division III. Her 42 total points are tied for 21st in D-III. She scored 2 goals in 7 matches this season. In 34 career appearances (33 starts), Davidson has totaled 64 points on 30 goals and 4 assists.
Salamida led Franciscan to a 12-5-2 overall, 7-1-2 conference mark this season. Franciscan entered the championship tournament as the No. 2 seed, just the second all-time tournament appearance for the program.
