NEW WILMINGTON – Rosanne Scott is well-versed in winning. So when she says she is excited about the prospects for Westminster College’s 2022-23 women’s basketball season, it carries a lot of credence.
“Our goal is to be the last team standing,” summarized Scott (238-282, 45.7%), who is entering her 21st season as Titans’ taskmaster.
“I am really excited to see what this team can accomplish this year. They are fun to be around and coach,” added the 3-time PAC Coach of the Year.
Westminster is coming off an 18-10 overall (13-5 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) season that ultimately ended in the circuit’s title tilt, as well as an Eastern College Athletic Conference playoff berth.
Playing for championships has become status quo for Titans’ teams tutored by Scott. Westminster went to five title tilts in seven seasons from 2004-10. And she has coached a trio of Titans teams to 20-win seasons, a pair of NCAA Division III tournament berths (2005, 2007), and her ‘05 club captured the PAC crown.
Leading the 2022-23 Titans is a trio of returning All-PAC performers in reigning Player of the Year Natalie Murrio, First-Teamer Camden Hergenrother, and Honorable-Mention selection Lindsey Bell. All are seniors. Murrio is a 5-foot-8 guard; Hergenrother a 5-7 forward, and Bell a 6-foot forward.
Murrio mustered a team-leading 17.3 points-per-game last season, connecting on 37.6% of her attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. She also averaged 6.9 rebounds/game and contributed 84 assists and 41 steals in 28 games.
Hergenrother, in 25 games, averaged 13.9 ppg. and 4.5 rpg. while distributing a team-high 109 assists. She lent 66 steals and converted a team-best 85.5% of her free-throw tries.
Bell’s boardwork a year ago (9.4) led the Titans; also, Bell blocked a team-high 29 shots in 28 games while contributing 8.8 ppg.
Other returnees who saw significant playing time for the Titans last year include a quartet of guards in sophomore Mackenzie Powell, and juniors Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) Caitlyn Condoleon, and Breannda Davis.
In 25 games (19 starts) Powell posted 5 ppg., 2.3 rpg., 38 assists and 10 steals; Davis, in 28 games (nine starts), 2.0 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 11 assists and 10 steals, and Condoleon 2.3 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. All three are listed at 5-foot-8. The 5-7 Vincent contributed 3.0 ppg. In 25 games (3 starts).
Last season Westminster outscored (62.9 to 58.7) and out-rebounded (40.9 to 39.3) opponents. The Titans tallied on 39.9% of their field-goal attempts (30% from the 3-point line) and converted 72.7% of their free-throw tries. The Titans turned over the ball 16.3 times per game (slightly more than opponents, 456-428).
Scott assessed, “We are excited to implement a different look on offense and defense this year. We feel, with our speed and length, we can keep our opponent(s) on their toes.
“One of our strengths is us playing team basketball on the offensive end,” Scott continued. “We have multiple players who can score and are unselfish. We will use that to our advantage. (But) one aspect of the game we need to get better at is rebounding on both ends of the floor.”
Regarding pre-season camp, Scott assessed, “The team has been dialed in since Day 1 of practice. Practices have been high-energy and very competitive. We have our first scrimmage this weekend, so we are looking forward to seeing where we are as a team.
“Our three seniors have done a great job setting our standards and being the leaders this team needs,” she added.
Last season Westminster was defeated by Washington & Jefferson College (58-42) in the PAC championship game, then dropped an ECAC tournament semifinals contest to Penn State-Behrend (77-58).
As for the coming conference campaign Scott said, “The conference seems to get better and better every year. It is going to be competitive, from top to bottom.”
Westminster will host the Teammates for Life Tipoff Tournament, Nov. 12-13 on Ron Galbreath Court/Buzz Ridl Gymnasium. The Titans take on Kalamazoo at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, following the University of Mount Union vs. Manchester 2 p.m. semifinal. The tourney’s consolation and championship games are slated for 1 and 3 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, Nov. 13.
