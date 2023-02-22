LATROBE — The Saint Vincent women’s basketball team defeated Westminster 52-45 to advance to the President’s Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
Ella Marconi scored a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, while the Saint Vincent (21-4) defense limited Westminster (16-11) to just 27 percent from the field and forced 14 turnovers.
Emily Cavacini also scored in double figures for Saint Vincent, scoring 11 points. Madison Weber added seven points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out five assists. Emily Thompson scored seven points for SVC as well, while also dishing out two assists in the Bearcats semifinal victory.
It was a very low-scoring first quarter just as the majority of the Bearcats games have been this season, as only 19 total points were scored in the quarter. Westminster got on the board first after a layup by Lindsay Bell, followed by the Bearcats first field goal of the game on a layup by Marconi to tie the score up at 2-2 early.
Both teams went back-and-forth scoring baskets on each end of the court, as the game remained tied at 6-6 just under four-minutes into the quarter. After Westminster scored on another layup from Bell to take an 8-6 lead, Saint Vincent closed the quarter out on a 5-0 run. A made free throw by Thompson, followed up with back-to-back layups by Weber gave Saint Vincent an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, it was much of a different story, as Westminster controlled the majority of the quarter. The Titans opened the quarter on a 6-0 run that spanned over the first three minutes of the quarter to take the lead 14-11. Saint Vincent scored two field goals in a row on layups by Cavacini and Weber, as Saint Vincent regained the lead 15-14.
After trading the next two baskets, Saint Vincent still held a slight lead at 17-16 with 3:13 remaining in the quarter. Westminster answered with a 9-1 run to take a nine-point lead at 26-17, their largest lead of the game with 1:39 remaining in the first half.
The Bearcats answered the Titans run scoring the final four points of the quarter on back-to-back jumpers by Marconi, cutting the Westminster lead to 26-21 at the halftime break. Westminster outscored Saint Vincent 18-10 in the quarter.
Saint Vincent came out on fire in the beginning of the third quarter. The Bearcats opened the quarter up on an 11-0 run, holding Westminster scoreless for the first 6:13 of the third quarter, as SVC took a 32-26 lead. Westminster climbed right back into it, scoring four straight to get back to within two at 32-30 with 2:44 remaining in the quarter. The Bearcats increased their lead to 35-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bender got the Bearcats on the board first after a layup increased their lead to five at 37-32 in the first minute of the quarter. Westminster answered scoring the next six points to regain the lead at 38-37 with 6:12 remaining in the game. The Titans continued on the attack, tying the game up at 40-40 with just over five minutes to go.
The teams traded the next two baskets as Cavacini knocked in a big three-pointer, before Natalie Murrio tied the game up at 43-43 after an and-one with 3:27 remaining in the quarter. The Bearcats scored the next four points on two made free throws by Thompson and a jumper from Marconi gave Saint Vincent a four-point lead at 47-43 and they wouldn’t lose the lead the rest of the game.
Westminster cut the SVC lead to two at 47-45, but the Bearcats defense closed the game out for them, holding the Titans scoreless over the final 1:37 of the fourth quarter, sending the Bearcats to the PAC Championship game.
Murrio fired in 26 points for the Titans and Bell added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) had two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.
The Bearcats will host the PAC championship game on Saturday when they play host to fourth-seeded Chatham.
• Saint Vincent freshman Reese Gadsby (Lakeview High) played six minutes in Wednesday’s game. She went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line for one point. Other District 10 players on the Saint Vincent roster are Kelly Benson (Slippery Rock High), Camdon Bashor (Franklin High), and Kayla Sharman (Girard High).
• In the other semifinal, No. 4 seed Chatham upset top-seeded Washington & Jefferson, 57-40, in Washington, Pa. The Cougars will play for their first-ever PAC title. Keegan McConahy (Kennedy Catholic High) played three minutes for Chatham on Wednesday.
PITT-JOHNSTOWN
Pitt-Johnstown senior Joe Batt (Greenville High), who surpassed 1,000 career points on Saturday, rifled in a career-high 34 points on Wednesday in UPJ’s 91-84 loss to California (Pa.) at the Sports Center in Johnstown. Batt also dished out four assists and grabbed two rebounds for the Mountain Cats (15-6 PSAC, 19-8).
KJ McClurg led California (12-9, 15-12) with 24 points. Also, Donald Whitehead (Hickory High) contributed 10 points, four assists, and three steals.
Slippery Rock closes out the regular season on Saturday with Senior Day against Pitt-Johnstown. The game tips off at 3 p.m. at Morrow Field House.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
The 2023 PAC Indoor Track and Field Championships are Thursday at Youngstown State University’s Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS). Field events will begin at 11:30 a.m. Track events will get underway at approximately 3 p.m.
Admission to Thursday’s PAC Championship is $10 for adults and $5 for students with ID/children ages 5-12 (current college, high school, grade school IDs must be valid and shown upon request). Children under 5 are free. There will also be a $5 parking fee for spectators.
Spectators must remain outside of the track and the infield to observe the meet. At no time are spectators allowed on the track lanes or infield. Please use the bleachers. All non-competing student-athletes are asked to remain in the designated roped off area.
Grove City is the defending PAC women’s champion. The defending men’s champion is Westminster College.
