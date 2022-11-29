NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College women’s basketball team pushed its record to 5-1 with a 64-57 non-conference victory over visiting Pitt-Greensburg Tuesday night at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Westminster finished with four players in double figures. First-year forward Gracie Schill fired in a career-high 15 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and a 6-for-8 effort from the free throw line. Schill added three steals, two rebounds and an assist in 23 reserve minutes. Senior forward Lindsay Bell added 14 points and seven rebounds while senior guard Natalie Murrio totaled 12 points, nine boards, three assists and a pair of steals. Senior guard Camden Hergenrother finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Pitt-Greensburg fell to 0-6 with the loss.
Trailing 18-10 after the first quarter, Westminster used 7-0 second quarter scoring run to close to within two, 24-22, on a Hergenrother three-pointer with 3:29 to go in the half. The Titans trailed 27-26 at the break.
Down 31-30 with 7:10 to go in the third Westminster outscored Pitt-Greensburg 16-0 over the next 5:41 to grab a 44-31 lead with 1:29 left in the quarter. Schill had seven points during the run and Westminster went into the fourth with a 45-39 advantage.
A three-point play by Melina Maietta trimmed Westminster’s lead to five, 60-55, with 1:22 left in regulation.
Maietta led all scorers with 22 points. Sidney McCully added 14 points for Pitt-Greensburg.
Westminster. (5-1, 2-1 PAC) returns to Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) play Saturday against Grove City (1-4, 1-1 PAC). Tipoff at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
