Following its fifth straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship team title last spring, the Westminster College women’s golf program was once again named as the league favorite in 2023-24, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll.
The results of the poll, voted on by the conference’s 10 head coaches, were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Monday morning.
Westminster earned the top spot with 81 points and nine of 10 first-place votes. Washington & Jefferson College was second with 68 points and a first-place vote. Allegheny College was third (62), Thiel College was fourth (56) and Grove City College was fifth (47). In sixth was Geneva College (43), followed by Waynesburg University in seventh (27), Saint Vincent College in eighth (25), Franciscan University in ninth (23) and Bethany College in 10th (18).
The Titans led wire-to-wire at last year’s PAC Championship to claim its seventh conference title in program history. Westminster concluded its 72-hole championship run with a team score of 1,332 after posting a two-round spring total of 658 at Mill Creek Golf Course’s North Course in Boardman, Ohio. Last fall, Westminster registered a 36-hole team score of 674 at Avalon Golf & Country Club’s Avalon at Squaw Creek in Warren, Ohio.
The Titans have four returners on the players to watch list: sophomores Olivia Kana and Alyssa Rapp and seniors Morgan Byers and Sierra Richard.
Richard was last year’s individual runner-up with a 72-hole score of 335 while Rapp tied for forth after shooting a 346 during the four-round championship. Richard and Rapp earned First Team All-PAC last year. Byers finished eighth with a four-round score of 353 to garner Second Team All-PAC recognition. Kana was 23rd last spring with a two-round score of 197.
Seventh-year head coach Matt Torrence was voted the PAC’s Coach of the Year for the fifth-straight year.
Thiel: Players to watch for the Tomcats are seniors Kylie Gardner, Rebekah Ladaika, and Julie Peace along with juniors Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) and Taylor Susany.
Harpst finished 14th at the PAC Championships last season with a score of 183. This earned her All-PAC Second Team honors. Harpst earned All-PAC First Team recognition following the 2021-22 PAC Championships. She also secured PAC Rookie of the Week honors once in 2021-22.
Grove City: Players to watch for the Wolverines are senior Annie Grace Smith, sophomores Bekah Gaehring, Julianna Jacobs, and Hailey Munoz, and freshman Lauren Kardos.
MEN’S GOLF
The Allegheny College men’s golf program has been selected as the PAC favorite for the 2023-24 season, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll.
The top three teams finished within two strokes of each other at the 2023 PAC Championships last spring and the voting in this season’s preseason poll was nearly as close.
Allegheny, last year’s runner-up, gathered four first-place votes and 60 points to top the balloting. Washington & Jefferson College, who won last year’s title by a stroke over Allegheny, also received four first-place votes and totaled 57 points. Westminster College, the third-place team at Championships by two shots behind W&J, collected 52 points and the final first-place vote.
Ranking fourth in the preseason poll was Grove City College with 43 points, followed by Saint Vincent College in fifth with 33 and Geneva in sixth with 28. Rounding out the balloting was Thiel College in seventh (24), Waynesburg University in eighth (17) and Bethany College in ninth (10).
Last year’s PAC title came down to the final hole between W&J, Allegheny and Westminster The 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio, last October, where the men played two rounds at Avalon Lakes.
Allegheny held the day-one lead but Westminster, off the strength of a day-two score of 293, finished the fall rounds with a team score of 603 to take a five-shot lead over the Gators and a 12-shot advantage over W&J into the spring.
The final two rounds in April were played at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. Allegheny surged in front after the first round at Mill Creek and led Westminster by two and W&J by 13 entering the final round. But the Presidents roared back to shoot 292 as a team on the final day and when Andrew Platt made par on the par-four 18th, it gave W&J a championship score of 1211 to edge Allegheny by one (1212) and Westminster by two (1213) for the Presidents’ PAC-best 21st league title in program history.
Westminster: Players to watch are senior Joe Trudeau and juniors Ellian Ascencio and Gavin Batdorff.
Grove City: Players to watch are senior Todd Hangliter and juniors Aidan Allen, Adam Steinmetz, and Max Vaughn.
Thiel: Players to watch are senior Mark Knox and freshman Joe Grundy.
THIEL
• Football — Single-game parking passes are available for Thiel’s season-opener Saturday against Case Western Reserve. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Parking is available for $15 per space at the Alumni Stadium lot. Spaces are also available at the grass lot on College Avenue for $10 per spot.
All paid game day parking spaces are cash only. Free parking is accessible near the William A. Passavant Memorial Center.
All parking lots open three hours before kickoff. Gates open two hours before kickoff.
GROVE CITY
Tennis Preview
GROVE CITY — Nine returning letterwinners and five talented newcomers comprise the 2023-24 Grove City College women’s tennis team as the Wolverines seek a return to the top of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Now in his fourth season, head coach Nathan Horner looks to build upon last season’s 12-win campaign.
Two seniors and two juniors who earned All-PAC recognition last season will help lead Grove City this year.
Senior Lexi Chappel returns at the top of the lineup after playing primarily at No. 1 singles and doubles as a junior. Chappel earned All-PAC honors in singles and doubles action following her sophomore season and is expected to be at or near the top of both the singles and doubles lineups this year.
Classmate Kelsey Coleman will contend for a full-time starting spot this year after starting on a part-time basis in each of the last two seasons. A three-year letterwinner, Coleman earned Honorable Mention All-PAC in doubles action as a freshman.
Juniors Emily Ivory and Janel McCray each return after earning All-Conference recognition last fall. Ivory earned Second Team All-PAC in singles action, then teamed with McCray to earn All-PAC Second Team as a doubles pairing. Ivory went 8-5 at No. 2 singles last year and finished with 10 singles wins.
McCray recorded a team-best 11 singles victories last year. Both players are expected to be key cogs in Grove City’s lineup in singles and doubles competition.
Junior Alyssa Good earned 10 wins in doubles action last season and added a 5-2 mark in singles competition. She will again look to be a key part of the Grove City lineup in 2023-24.
Juniors Ally Gaines and Mia Perry are looking to secure full-time starting spots this year after seeing duty as sophomores. Gaines won the “G” singles draw at the inaugural Grove City Invitational last year. She also went 2-0 in dual match action.
Perry went undefeated as a doubles player, winning all four of her matches in 2022-23.
Sophomores Courtney DeCarlo and Julia Ehrenberger return after seeing part-time duty as rookies. DeCarlo went 4-0 in singles action while Ehrenberger won four of her five singles outings.
Horner also expects newcomers Peyton Joines, Jacqueline Marriott, Catherine Petrovich, Nicolette Rosati and Cana Severson (Grove City High) to compete for starting spots this season.
The 2023-24 season begins Friday at PennWest Edinboro. Grove City hosts Carlow at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the home-opener at Walters-Zbell Courts. Conference play begins Friday, Sept. 15 against visiting Thiel.
