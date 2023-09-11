HERMITAGE — The Westminster College women’s golf team posted a program record round of 315 Monday afternoon at the Thiel College Invitational.
Westminster won the six-team event that was hosted by Avalon at Buhl Park. The Titans finished with four of the top five scorers in the 41-player field. Geneva College was the runner-up with a 362.
Senior Sierra Richard claimed medalist honors with a three-over 73. Richard’s round was the lowest single round in program history.Freshman Katie Rose Rankin was the runner-up with a 77.
Thiel shot a 380 to finish third. Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) led the way for the Tomcats with a 90. Taylor Susany shot a 93 for Thiel.
Grove City College shot a team score of 401 and finished fourth. Freshman Lauren Kardos paced Grove City by firing a 94 (14th overall). Sophomore Hailey Muñoz took 21st with a 101.
Penn State Shenango’s Gianna Effinite (West Middlesex High) competed as an individual and shot a 90.
GROVE CITY
Two Grove City College fall sports athletes earned weekly recognition Monday afternoon from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in honor of their respective performances last week.
In women’s volleyball, senior middle blocker Anna DeGraaf captured Offensive Player of the Week honors. Senior cornerback/kick returner Gabe Dunlap earned Special Teams Player of the Week in football.
DeGraaf helped Grove City to a 7-0 week by averaging 3.23 kills per set in the seven wins. She posted a .448 hitting percentage and also served 10 aces. DeGraaf had five matches with 10 or more kills, including 13 kills without an error on 18 attempts Saturday afternoon against Alfred State.
DeGraaf also totaled 23 total blocks during Grove City’s seven victories. She leads the conference in block average, recording 0.89 blocks per set. Her .421 hitting percentage ranks second in the league. Her 0.86 career blocks per set average ranks eighth in NCAA Division III among active players.
Dunlap averaged 39.7 yards per return on three kickoff returns Saturday in Grove City’s 43-27 win at Waynesburg. His 55-yard return to the Waynesburg 45 allowed Grove City’s first touchdown drive to start in WU territory. Dunlap also had a 41-yard kick return in the third quarter to set up another Grove City touchdown. He added a 25-yard interception return in the fourth quarter after he picked off a pass in Grove City territory to end a Waynesburg scoring threat.
A Second Team All-PAC honoree at kick returner in 2021, Dunlap is averaging 38.5 yards per return through the first two weeks of the season.
The Grove City football team (2-0, 2-0 PAC) will visit Case Western Reserve at 7 p.m. Saturday in conference action. Meanwhile, DeGraaf and the volleyball squad return to action this Friday and Saturday with three matches in the Rochester, N.Y., area. Grove City (10-1) will play Rochester at St. John Fisher at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday, Grove City will play Trine at 1 p.m. and then meet host Rochester Institute of Technology at 3 p.m. The Wolverines have won eight straight matches.
WESTMINSTER
• Football — Westminster College freshman linebacker Matthew Petruzzi was honored as the PAC Newcomer of the Week on Monday afternoon. It is Petruzzi’s first conference award.
Petruzzi registered nine tackles (six solo) and a sack Saturday in a 28-7 win over Thiel College at Memorial Field inside Harold Burry Stadium. The freshman’s efforts helped the Tiitans limit the Tomcats to just 203 total yards and an average of just 3.1 yards per play. Petruzzi has finished with nine tackles in back-to-back games to start his collegiate career.
Petruzzi’s 18 tackles currently rank seventh in the league.
• Women’s Volleyball — Westminster senior Malia Duffy was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week on Monday.
It is Duffy’s fourth time earning the honor. Her 1,173 career digs rank 22nd in program history.
Duffy, a libero, Duffy racked up 71 digs (5.46/s) during Westminster’s 3-1 weekend at the Penn State Behrend Invitational. She finished with a season-high 22 digs in Saturday afternoon’s four-set loss to Behrend. Duffy’s 5.32 digs/set ranks second in the PAC this season and 33rd in Division III.
• Men’s Golf — The Titans finished 10th at The Gauntlet in Harrisburg on Monday. The 14-team tournament was played at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course.
Westminster posted a two-day team score of 590 after finishing with a 297 Sunday and a 293 on Monday. Franklin & Marshall won the event with a team score of two-under 574.
Freshman Tyler Hager tied for 22nd with a two-round score of 146. He shot a 75 on Sunday before firing a one-under 71 on Monday. Junior Gavin Batdorff tied for 30th with a two-day total of 148 (76-72).
