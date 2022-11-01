NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College women’s soccer squad is set for its semifinal match in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Westminster (13-3-1) welcomes Chatham University (11-3-3) Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. at the UPMC Complex on campus.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” veteran Titans’ taskmaster Girish Thakar said. “We played very well early in the season with a 3-0 win (over Chatham), but they did not have a couple of very important players.
“When you add the pressure of (this) being a playoff match and Westminster being the number one seed, well, that could be a lot on a young team’s mind,” Thakar added.
The top-seeded Titans earned an opening-round bye, as did 2nd-seeded Franciscan University (11-4-2). Franciscan hosts Grove City College (11-6-1) — a 2-0 quarterfinal-round winner over Washington & Jefferson College — at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Health System Field, Steubenville, Ohio.
Fourth-seeded Chatham eliminated 5th-seeded Bethany (W. Va.), 4-0, in the quarterfinals. Senior forward Maggie Toomey, graduate student forward Tiffany Michaelek, senior defender Malia Hinton and grad-student forward Morgan Anderson scored goals for Chatham. First-year forward Ainsley Smith and senior midfielder Emily Harvey (2) were credited with assists, while goalkeeper Hannah Ehrlich pitched the shutout.
Back on Oct. 1 in New Wilmington, Westminster whitewashed Chatham, 3-0. Sophomore forward Allie Augustine tallied twice for Titans’ taskmaster Thakar, while first-year forward Amanda Lewis (Slippery Rock High) also scored. Augustine, Lewis and sophomore midfielder Natalie Vilchek earned assists.
In that match, in which Westminster out-shot Chatham, 16-12 (7-6 in shots on goal), first-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy made 6 saves to preserve the shutout, one of 10 this season for the Titans.
Westminster, which has won 5 consecutive contests coming into the PAC semifinals, is 6-2 this season in home matches.
“We are hoping to play tough defense and hope to have some luck on the other end,” Thakar said, adding, “I am proud of what we have achieved this season, and hope that we can complete what we aimed to do at the end of the season.”
The PAC championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 (time TBD), with the highest remaining seed hosting the title tilt.
