NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College women’s soccer squad advanced to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference postseason tournament championship game via a 4-2 shootout win over Chatham University.
Wednesday night at the UPMC Sports Complex, first-year forward Amanda Lewis (Slippery Rock High), sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Powell and junior defender Sophia Galietta garnered goals in the shootout after regulation ended in a 1-all stalemate after 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute OT periods.
Galietta, assisted by sophomore midfielder Natalie Vilchek, gave Westminster a 1-0 lead with a goal at the 22:05 mark. However Chatham — the defending PAC champion — squared the slate on Malia Hinton’s goal at the 81:48 juncture. She was assisted by Maggie Toomey.
Westminster outshot the Cougars, 19-15 (5-3 in corner kicks).
For the Titans of taskmaster Girish Thakar, first-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy made 7 saves in 110 minutes. Her Chatham counterpart, Hannah Erhlich, made 6 saves in 110 minutes.
Sophomore Ava Krepp (Wilmington High) connected for the lone shootout score for Chatham, which concluded the year at 11-4-4 overall.
Westminster (14-3-1) will welcome Franciscan University (13-4-2) — a 4-1 semifinals winner over Grove City College — Saturday at 6 p.m. for the postseason tourney title.
The recap of the Grove City-Franciscan match was published in Thursday’s edition of The Herald.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Volleyball — The Grove City College volleyball team’s bid for the PAC title ended Thursday night with a 3-2 setback to visiting Bethany in the conference tournament semifinals at the Grove City College Arena. Bethany pulled out a 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory over the Wolverines (18-10).
Grove City trailed 10-6 in the fifth set but rallied to take an 11-10 lead. However, Bethany tied the match and then took the lead for good with consecutive serving aces.
Senior Faith Keating paced Grove City with a season-high 19 kills. Junior Anna DeGraaf recorded 11 kills and classmate Grace Kim posted nine kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr recorded 24 assists and freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh set 20 assists. DeGraaf served three aces and junior libero Gabby Lucas added a pair of aces.
Keating led Grove City’s defensive effort with 29 digs. Lucas recorded 22 digs while Kerr chalked up a dozen digs. Kim (11) and DeGraaf (10) also reached double figures in digs.
DeGraaf and sophomore Audrey Donnelly both had three blocks. Keating added two blocks.
Keating moved into 10th place on Grove City’s career list with 969 kills during Thursday’s match.
Bethany will play Thiel in Saturday’s tournament title match in Greenville.
Grove City will await a possible invitation to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Championship Tournament. Those invitations will be announced early next week.
PENN STATE SHENANGO
• Men’s Basketball — Penn State Shenango tipped off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday with a 101-76 loss to Kent State Tuscarawas at The Buhl Community Recreation Center.
Tuscarawas jumped out to a 44-27 halftime lead and outscored Shenango 57-49 in the second half.
DeJuan Lawrence led the way for the visitors with a 15-point, 19-rebound double-double. Kameron Shockley added 14 points, Braden Rostad scored 12, London Cobbs registered 11 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, and Kyle Shockley contributed 10 points.
D’Montez Owens had 19 points, eight rebounds, and five steals for Penn State Shenango, Malik Davis added 18 points, six rebounds, and five steals, and Chris Williams contributed 13 points.
The Lions return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
