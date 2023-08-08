Westminster College junior defensive back Brice Butler (Farrell High) was named to the 2023 D3football.com Preseason All-America team on Tuesday afternoon.
Butler, a safety, was a third team selection.
A two-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) pick, Butler earned First Team All-PAC in 2022 after posting six interceptions, including a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns, and 26 tackles (18 solo).
He was honored as a Second Team D3football.com All-Region pick and a First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) selection last season.
Butler has 11 interceptions in 21 career games. The 21 interceptions rank seventh among active Division III players.
Butler was one of 136 student-athletes nominated for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team® on July 11.
Westminster was picked to finish third (336 points) in the PAC in 2023. The results of the league’s annual preseason poll, voted on by PAC head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media, was announced last Wednesday at PAC Football Media Day, hosted by Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the 16th straight year.
Westminster opens the season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 at rival Grove City College. The Titans are 7-3 in their last 10 against the Wolverines, including a 4-2 mark at Robert E. Thorn Field during that stretch.
FRASER
GROVE CITY — Grove City College senior wide receiver Scott Fraser received D3football.com Preseason Division III All-America recognition Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Fraser earned Third Team All-America distinction.
Fraser led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with 70 receptions, 1,145 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 2022. He had five 100-yard performances last year.
Fraser earned First Team All-PAC and First Team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) honors. D3football.com honored Fraser as a First Team All-Region selection in 2022.
Fraser ranks fourth at Grove City with 1,958 career receiving yards. His 132 career receptions are fifth all-time at Grove City.
Fraser and the Wolverines begin preseason camp Wednesday.
