ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Westminster College junior Emma Rudolph finished as the national runner-up in the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships Friday night.
The three-day event is being hosted by St. John Fisher University and Visit Rochester at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex.
Rudolph, the 2022 national champion and now three-time outdoor All-America, cleared a personal best 4.05 meters (13-03.50) on her final attempt at the height.
Last March Rudolph posted a fifth-place finish at the indoor championships after clearing 3.85 meters (12-07.50) on her final attempt. Rudolph is also a three-time indoor All-America.
Ithaca College’s Meghan Matheny, this year’s national champion, won the event after clearing a personal best 4.10 meters (13-05.25) on her first attempt. She also cleared 4.05 meters on her final attempt.
Rudolph won the Division III national outdoor championship last year after clearing 3.95 meters (12-11.50).
