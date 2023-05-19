INDIANAPOLIS — Westminster College junior Emma Rudolph and senior Jacob Patton have qualified for next week’s NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced the participants Friday night.
The three-day event, scheduled for May 25-27, is being hosted by St. John Fisher University and Visit Rochester at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Rochester, N.Y.
Rudolph currently ranks seventh in the women’s pole vault with a top jump of 3.90 meters (12-09.50), which she posted at Slippery Rock University’s Dave Labor Invitational on March 31.
The reigning Division III outdoor pole vault champion, Rudolph registered a fifth-place finish at the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in March. She is a three-time All-America at the indoor championships and two-time All-America at the outdoor championships.
Patton currently ranks 15th in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a best time of 52.98 seconds, which he posted April 20 at Slippery Rock’s John Papa Invitational. He is making his second straight trip to the national championships to compete in the 400 hurdles. Patton finished 19th in the event last year.
The preliminaries for the men’s 400 hurdles are scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday. The women’s pole vault competition is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday.
For each individual event contested, including the decathlon and heptathlon, the top 22 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition.
For each relay event contested, the top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.
