Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing a print edition on Sundays.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 3, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
CYCLING
7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, 166 miles, Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Final Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, Final, La Plata, Argentina
7 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea, Third-Place Match, La Plata, Argentina (Taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at New York
3 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Seattle
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana
