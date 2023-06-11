APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Djokovic could win his 23rd career Grand Slam title on Sunday when he meets Casper Ruud in the men's singles championship match.

 AP

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 3, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

CYCLING

7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, 166 miles, Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Final Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, Final, La Plata, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea, Third-Place Match, La Plata, Argentina (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Seattle

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana

