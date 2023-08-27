Tour Championship Golf

Viktor Hovland lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday. The tourney wraps up today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing on Sundays.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix

