Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Palacios scores on a single by Ke'Bryan Hayes in the 10th inning of Saturday's game against the Marlins in Miami. The Bucs and Marlins wrap up the weekend series today.

Sunday's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Sumbawa, Indonesia

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Sumbawa, Indonesia

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show

3 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Camera)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)

11 a.m.

FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, Houston

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, Houston

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Washington at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles

YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.

