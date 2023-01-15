Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
FOX — Marquette at Xavier
FS1 — St. John's at UConn
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
GOLF
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
2 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Iowa
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota
8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)
SAILING
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea
1:30 p.m.
ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal
12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped)
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne
