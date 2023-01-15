APTOPIX Patriots Bills Football

Fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during last Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y. Three NFL playoff games are on the schedule today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — St. John's at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden

2 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)

SAILING

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

1:30 p.m.

ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal

12 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped)

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne

