Brooks Koepka tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. The tourney, which has been hampered by bad weather, will finish the third round Sunday morning and then will start the final round at 12:30 p.m.

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Maryland

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Georgia Tech

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pitt at North Carolina

BTN — Illinois at Michigan

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris to Roubaix, 159.6 miles

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third/Final Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group A, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Boston at Detroit (1 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Kansas City at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

3:35 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Anaheim

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gem State Bucking Battle, Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

RUGBY

2 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Final Day, Singapore (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Houston at San Antonio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — D.C. at Seattle

