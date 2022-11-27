Browns Bills Football

Cleveland Browns' quarterback Jacoby Brissett huddles up the offense against the Buffalo Bills during last Sunday's game in Detroit.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

Sunday, Nov. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Stanford vs. Memphis, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College

1 p.m.

SECN — E. Tennessee St. at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Villanova vs. Oregon, Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

PAC-12N — Yale at Colorado

SECN — Saint Louis at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Purdue, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Siena vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — Miami at UCF

PAC-12N — Alcorn St. at Arizona St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland vs. Michigan St., Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bellarmine at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Xavier vs. Gonzaga, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Nebraska, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. West Virginia, Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon St. vs. Portland St., Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon vs. Michigan St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Iowa St., Championship, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament Selection Show

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Tallin, Finland (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Final Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington, Denver at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — World Cup: Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Paris FC (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Championship

Tags

Trending Video