Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
Sunday, Nov. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Stanford vs. Memphis, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
12 p.m.
ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College
1 p.m.
SECN — E. Tennessee St. at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Villanova vs. Oregon, Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
PAC-12N — Yale at Colorado
SECN — Saint Louis at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Purdue, Championship, Portland, Ore.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Siena vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — Miami at UCF
PAC-12N — Alcorn St. at Arizona St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland vs. Michigan St., Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Bellarmine at UCLA
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Xavier vs. Gonzaga, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Nebraska, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. West Virginia, Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon St. vs. Portland St., Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon vs. Michigan St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at Virginia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Iowa St., Championship, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament Selection Show
FIGURE SKATING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Tallin, Finland (Taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Final Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Austin at Birmingham
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington, Denver at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Minnesota
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago
RODEO
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — World Cup: Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar
8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar
11 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar
2 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar
5 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Paris FC (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.