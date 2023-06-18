US Open Golf

Rickie Fowler tees off on the 13th hole during Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The Open concludes today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. West Virginia, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Houston at New England

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana

9 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

Tags

Trending Video