AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. West Virginia, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Houston at New England
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Phoenix at New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
9 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas
