Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue
CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh
ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
USA — Saint Joseph's at George Mason
2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont
4 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at SMU
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama
SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
CBSSN — Villanova at UConn
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
3 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
CBSSN — Saint Joseph's at Richmond
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Motor City at College Park
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Toronto
PHF HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
5 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
