The Philadelphia Museum of Art is decorated with the Philadelphia Eagles logo. The Eagles and San Francisco 49ers square off today for the NFC title and the right to advance to the Super Bowl.

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph's at George Mason

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

4 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

CBSSN — Saint Joseph's at Richmond

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Motor City at College Park

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Toronto

PHF HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis

RUGBY

3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

5 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

