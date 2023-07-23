British Open Golf

Brian Harman plays his second shot to the 18th green on Saturday during the third round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgian

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgian

12 p.m.

USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 8, Washougal, Wash. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France

10:10 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France

5 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh

SAILING

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix - Day 2, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

7 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Washington

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 3, Ventura, Calif.

Tags

Trending Video