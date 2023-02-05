Pro Bowl Football

The NFL Pro Bowl is today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph's

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

USA — Fordham at Richmond

1 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Temple

ESPNU — California at Utah

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville

FOX — South Carolina at UConn

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pitt

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

