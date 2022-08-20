Sunday's TV sports schedule is posted online on Saturdays due to The Herald no longer printing on Sundays.
Sunday, Aug. 21
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d'Angely, France
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d'Angely, France
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
5 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta
5 p.m.
CBS — BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego at Colorado
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington (Taped)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Hawaii at Arizona St.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
2 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Events, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Takarazuka, Japan, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Massapequa, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.
RUGBY (WOMEN'S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Sporting KC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
9:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2
4 p.m.
ESPN — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2
YOUTH BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game Youth Baseball - 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn.
