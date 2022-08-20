Browns Jaguars Football

Cleveland Browns' running back Jerome Ford carries the ball against the Jaguars during a preseason game in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 12. The Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

 AP

Sunday's TV sports schedule is posted online on Saturdays due to The Herald no longer printing on Sundays.

Sunday, Aug. 21

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d'Angely, France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d'Angely, France

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

5 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta

5 p.m.

CBS — BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Colorado

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington (Taped)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Hawaii at Arizona St.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Events, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Takarazuka, Japan, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Massapequa, N.Y., Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Boston vs. Baltimore, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Sporting KC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2

4 p.m.

ESPN — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2

YOUTH BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game Youth Baseball - 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn.

