Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Harvard at Michigan

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (4:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Houston

ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

XFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Arlington at D.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis

