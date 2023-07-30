Phillies Pirates Baseball

Pirates' third base coach Mike Rabelo congratulates Endy Rodriguez on his RBI triple against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning of Saturday night's game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Bucs and Phillies wrap up their 3-game weekend series today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online since The Herald no longer publishes on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston

CYCLING

12 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles - Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped)

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md.

8:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

3 a.m. (Monday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Monday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand

SWIMMING

5 p.m.

NBC — FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped)

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V.

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Connecticut

4 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Las Vegas

YOUTH BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — The Hank Aaron Invitational: From Atlanta

