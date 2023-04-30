Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Boston College, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
4 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Michigan
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.