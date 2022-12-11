Steelers Falcons Football

Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt tries to get past Falcons' fullback Keith Smith and tight end Parker Hesse during last Sunday's game in Atlanta.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing a print edition on Sundays.

Sunday, Dec. 11

2 p.m.

BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Pitt

1 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — USF at NC State

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G-League BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco, Carolina at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Miami at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis

8 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Vegas

RUGBY

3 p.m.

CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea

10 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's and Women's Finals; Open de Caen Women's Semifinals, Men's Round of 16

