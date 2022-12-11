Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing a print edition on Sundays.
Sunday, Dec. 11
2 p.m.
BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, Brooklyn, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, Brooklyn, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Pitt
1 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ACCN — USF at NC State
SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi
3 p.m.
ABC — UConn at Maryland
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Miami
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G-League BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco, Carolina at Seattle
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Miami at LA Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis
8 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Vegas
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:40 p.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea
10 p.m.
CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's and Women's Finals; Open de Caen Women's Semifinals, Men's Round of 16
