The Pirates' Endy Rodriguez hits a sacrifice fly off New York Yankees' starting pitcher Luke Weaver in the third inning of Saturday's game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Bucs and Yanks wrap up the weekend series today.

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 2, Joliet, Ill.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 2, Joliet, Ill. (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pitt at NC State

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska

CYCLING

12 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at New England

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Ridgedale, Mo.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

4 p.m.

NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2

