The Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl tonight.

Today's TV Sports Schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

4 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

4 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FIBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

11:30 a.m.

E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men's Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Boston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

NHL HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Washington

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2 (Taped)

SKIING

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final

