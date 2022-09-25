Presidents Cup Golf

Patrick Cantlay hits from the 14th tee during a fourball match on Saturday at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup wraps up today.

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not having a print edition on Sundays.

Sunday, Sept. 25

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Race 2, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Iowa

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:45 a.m.

CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

8 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

