Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Milwaukee at Chicago
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va. (Taped)
12 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Termas de Río Hondo, Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Louisville at NC State
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Miami
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Illinois
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Reed vs. Team Barnett, Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, Dallas
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.,
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Orange County National, Orlando, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio
2:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MARATHON
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — The Paris Marathon: From Paris (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress) OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Texas
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Texas (Kay-Rod)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Denver
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Long Island
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Washington
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at St. Louis
7 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Winnipeg
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round, Sioux Falls, S.D.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Ross County
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Argentina, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Singles Final
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Doubles Final
XFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Houston
