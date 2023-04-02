NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball

Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher and Aliyah Boston during the first half of Friday's Final Four game in Dallas. Iowa battles LSU in the national championship game at 3:30 p.m. today on ABC.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Milwaukee at Chicago

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va. (Taped)

12 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Termas de Río Hondo, Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Louisville at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Miami

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Reed vs. Team Barnett, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, Dallas

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, Dallas (The Bird And Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at UCLA

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.,

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Orange County National, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — The Paris Marathon: From Paris (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress) OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Texas

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Texas (Kay-Rod)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Long Island

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Washington

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Winnipeg

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round, Sioux Falls, S.D.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Ross County

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Argentina, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Singles Final

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Doubles Final

XFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Houston

