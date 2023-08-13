Reds Pirates Baseball

The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI single off Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Andrew Abbott in the sixth inning of Friday's game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Bucs and Reds were rained out on Saturday and play a split doubleheader today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas

