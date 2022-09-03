NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing

Sunday, Sept. 4

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Funny Car All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Minnesota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3

3 p.m.

ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3

YOUTH BASEBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.

