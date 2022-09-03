Sunday's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
Sunday, Sept. 4
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Funny Car All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina
2 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Minnesota
2 p.m.
ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
5:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3
3 p.m.
ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3
YOUTH BASEBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.
