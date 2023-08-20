BMW Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler chips onto the 18th green during the third round of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Ill., on Saturday. The tourney wraps up today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online since The Herald no longer publishes on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Drexel at Pitt

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA

FIBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped)

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

12 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Washington

5 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota

