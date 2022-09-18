Steelers Bengals Football

Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Bengals in the first half of last Sunday's game in Cincinnati. The Steelers host the New England Patriots today.

 AP

Today's TV schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

Sunday, Sept. 18

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph's at Virginia

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Penn at California

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon at Miami

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4

