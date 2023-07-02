NASCAR Chicago Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg drives during qualifying NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on Saturday. The Xfinity Series race will be completed today before the Cup race.

 AP

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

2 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets

ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Seattle

