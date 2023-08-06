NASCAR Michigan Xfinity Auto Racing

Drivers approach the start-finish line to take the green flag on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. The Cup Series races at MIS today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast)

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped)

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Final

TRIATHLON

1 p.m.

CNBC — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

Tags

Trending Video